The Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state softball team for the 2021 season has been announced as several Harrison County athletes were recognized. The Class 5A all-state team was headlined by Hallsville senior pitcher Maddie Melton, who led the Ladycats to the state semifinal game. She finished the year on the mound with a 21-5 record, a 1.18 ERA, 174 strikeouts, 42 walks and one save in 160 innings pitched. As an offensive playmaker, she hit .450 while recording 51 RBIs, 31 runs, 12 doubles, 10 home runs and eight stolen bases.