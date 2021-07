Yerry Mina's own goal in the second half saw Colombia crash to a 2-1 defeat by Peru in an absorbing Copa America clash on Sunday. Peru, who reached the final of the last Copa America but had won just two of their 12 games since, got off to a good start in Goiania when they took the lead after 17 minutes when Sergio Pena hammered home a Yoshimar Yotun shot that had come back off the post.