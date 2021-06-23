Cancel
Invest in your own health

By GLENN MOLLETTE Commentary
Paris Post-Intelligencer
 10 days ago

The best investment you can make is in yourself. You can work, invest, save and accumulate wealth, but what good is it if you ignore yourself?. A friend of mine once said, “If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself.”

