Best magnetic screen door

Door latches come in a variety of styles and types, and are probably more versatile than you might think. They’re most commonly seen on backyard fence gates, toolshed doors, and barns, but they can also be useful for other jobs, like placing at the top of door frames to prevent kids from accessing the pantry, or for securing sliding doors and gates to keep kids and pets away from a pool when unsupervised. And though these door latches won’t be appropriate as your primary security system, some can allow you to keep an extra level of security when opening the door to speak to unfamiliar visitors.