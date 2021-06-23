Hats off to all the goodness of dairy, and local dairies
This month, we’re raising a glass to celebrate all the goodness milk provides and the farmers who bring delicious dairy to our tables. With essential nutrients like calcium, potassium and vitamin A, plus protein to help build and repair muscle tissue, milk is a great choice for many active people. Even more exciting are foods made from milk: a slice of cheese temptingly melted over a grilled hamburger or a dish of ice cream — the perfect summer dessert.www.parispi.net