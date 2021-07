Q. I’m almost 28, single, and an engineer. I save the max in my 401(k) at work. My taxable income was less than $90,000. Growing up, my parents started a Roth IRA for me. I have been contributing several thousand dollars a year to that Roth since high school. I now have the option at work to convert my 401(k) to a Roth. If I do so, because my income will continue to rise and I want tax-free withdrawals, will I be able to contribute to my non-employer Roth account?