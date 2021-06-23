Evers bans chokeholds, Assembly votes to block defunding
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill into law banning police chokeholds, except in life or death situations. He signed it Tuesday, the same day the Assembly sent Evers a measure that would penalize local governments that attempt to defund their police departments. The Assembly also passed a bill that sets as statewide use of force policy for police and includes criminal liability for officers who do not intervene.www.wlip.com