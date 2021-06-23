Cancel
Lessons from One Law Firm’s Pre-Pandemic Shift to Hybrid Work

By Robert Sher
hbr.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that businesses are trying to figure out how they’re going to operate in a post-pandemic world, company leaders are faced with a litany of operational and cultural questions. Do we bring everyone back to the office? How do we continue supporting people and work processes remotely? Can we develop a hybrid office-work-from-anywhere-anytime system, with its attendant complexities, costs, and potential cultural friction? Can we maintain a healthy company culture at a distance? A company I used to work with, Hanson Bridgett — a full-service, midsize law firm in California — began working on all that (and more) about 14 months before the pandemic began.

