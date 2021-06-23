Cancel
Economy

Research: When A/B Testing Doesn’t Tell You the Whole Story

By Eva Ascarza
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, marketers spend billions of dollars on campaigns meant to attract, retain, and upsell customers. Yet despite this massive investment, it can be extremely challenging to determine how effective these initiatives actually are, and how they can be improved. One common method of measuring a campaign’s Return on Investment (ROI) is to run an A/B test: Marketers will target customers with two different interventions, and then compare results between the two groups. With the right approach to analysis, these A/B tests can provide useful insights — but they also have the potential to be highly misleading.

