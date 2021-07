To paraphrase David Byrne: where once there was an exhibition centre, now there’s nothing but flowers. In fact, various things are happening on the site of the old Earl’s Court exhibition centre this summer, but the most ostentatious is artists Baker & Borowski’s Pleasure Garden, which aims to be both a cool spot to hang out, and a concerted attempt to (temporarily) rewild this patch of ultra-built-up West London, filling it with a riot of colour and life.