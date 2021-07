WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Waffle House. In an online post, police say on Friday, June 18, just after 1 a.m., a man identified as Cassius Leon Pinkston, 35, walked into the Waffle House at 32 Barber Blvd, allegedly presented "what employees believed to be a gun, and demanded all of the money from the cash register."