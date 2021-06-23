Atlanta United draws 2-2 against Philadelphia Union

StockSnap/Pixabay

ATLANTA, GA – Atlanta United returned after their international break for a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last Sunday afternoon.

The team played home in their third meeting with Philadelphia Union. Earlier this year, Atlanta United faced Philadelphia Union in the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL).

The match drew 2-2 for Atlanta Unite and Philadelphia Union in front of 42,523 fans at the stadium. Atlanta United scored two goals in the second half of the game, extending its unbeaten streak to the fifth.

After a lack of goals in the first half, Atlanta then took the lead in the 58th minute from a corner kick. Brooks Lennon brought the ball to the near post while Miles Robinson struck a header that came off Philadelphia Union’s forward Kacper Przybylko and made an own goal.

In the 83rd minute, Anton Walkes scored his first goal of the season after taking the ball from Brooks Lennon. Philadelphia quickly responded by tapping in a close-range shot from Corey Burke. Jakob Glesnes then tied the match by scoring from a long distance in the 93rd minute. Conway attempted another lead in the 96th minute, taken by Lennon, who floated across from the right side to the back post, but it was right at Blake.

Atlanta (2-1-5, 11 points) will be back in action today, June 23, against New York City FC at Red Bull Arena (7:30 PM ET, Bally Sports Southeast, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game, La Mejor).

MATCH INFO

Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia Union 2

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, Georgia

STATS

Shots: 20-16 Atlanta

Shots on Target: 6-5 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 12-5

Fouls committed: 17-7 Philadelphia

Offside: 1-1

Possession: 57-43 Atlanta

Passing Accuracy: 84-77 Atlanta

SCORING SUMMARY

ATL – Kacper Przybylko (own goal) 58’

ATL – Anton Walkes (Brooks Lennon, Ezequiel Barco) 83’

PHI – Corey Burke 84’

PHI – Jakob Glesnes (Jamiro Monteiro) 90+3’

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

Brad Guzan (Capt.); Brooks Lennon, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, George Bello; Franco Ibarra (Alan Franco – 70’), Santiago Sosa; Marcelino Moreno, Erik López (Jake Mulraney – 82’), Ezequiel Barco; Erick Torres (Jackson Conway – 90+1’).

Substitutes not used: Alec Kann, Tyler Wolff, Mo Adams, Machop Chol, George Campbell, Mikey Ambrose.

PHILADELPHIA UNION STARTING LINEUP

Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Kai Wagner, Jamiro Monteiro, Alejandro Bedoya (Capt.), Anthony Fontana (Jack McGlynn – 69’), Leon Flach (Matt Real – 90+7’); Sergio Santos (Cory Burke – 45’), Kacper Przybylko.

Substitutes not used: Aurélien Collin, Alvas Powell, Joe Bendik, Quinn Sullivan, Paxten Aaronson, Stuart Findlay

