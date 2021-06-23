City Council Approves Resolution Suspending Proposed Rate Increase
City Outlines Advocacy Role for Residents to Obtain Favorable Results in Rate Case,. Maintaining Financially Healthy and Reliable Utility. EL PASO, Texas—The El Paso City Council voted unanimously to suspend the rate increase proposed by El Paso Electric (EPE) for its Texas retail customers for 90 days from the effective date. The suspension will be in effect until early October. Had the City not suspended the rate increase, the proposed increase would have gone into effect on July 6, 2021.