Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

City Council Approves Resolution Suspending Proposed Rate Increase

spotlightepnews.com
 13 days ago

City Outlines Advocacy Role for Residents to Obtain Favorable Results in Rate Case,. Maintaining Financially Healthy and Reliable Utility. EL PASO, Texas—The El Paso City Council voted unanimously to suspend the rate increase proposed by El Paso Electric (EPE) for its Texas retail customers for 90 days from the effective date. The suspension will be in effect until early October. Had the City not suspended the rate increase, the proposed increase would have gone into effect on July 6, 2021.

spotlightepnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Energy, TX
El Paso, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Energy Efficiency#Infrastructure#City Attorney#Service Area#The El Paso City Council#El Paso Electric#Epe#City S#Puc#The City Council#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSCBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StateCNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

Elsa still close to hurricane strength and is expected to become a hurricane tonight. Elsa continues to have maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the new 5 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane and storm surge warning remain in effect for portions of Florida’s...
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols won't be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks begin Tuesday night and will be broadcast by ESPN's sister network ABC. It had been expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a statement that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy