Community Development Block Grant Project

The Claremont City Council will hold 11 consecutive Public Hearings on July 14, 2021 at the City Hall, 58 Opera House Square, Claremont, New Hampshire. Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and or CDBG-CV funds are available to municipalities through the NH Community Development Finance Authority. Up to $500,000 annually is available for economic development projects; up to $500,000 for public facility projects; up to $500,000 for housing projects; up to $350,000 in emergency grants; and up to $25,000 is available for each planning grant. All projects must primarily benefit low and moderate.