Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claremont, NH

Community Development Block Grant Project

claremontnh.com
 13 days ago

The Claremont City Council will hold 11 consecutive Public Hearings on July 14, 2021 at the City Hall, 58 Opera House Square, Claremont, New Hampshire. Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and or CDBG-CV funds are available to municipalities through the NH Community Development Finance Authority. Up to $500,000 annually is available for economic development projects; up to $500,000 for public facility projects; up to $500,000 for housing projects; up to $350,000 in emergency grants; and up to $25,000 is available for each planning grant. All projects must primarily benefit low and moderate.

www.claremontnh.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Claremont, NH
Claremont, NH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Projects#Infrastructure#Sugar River Cooperative#Grant Application#Topstone Holdings Llc#Relocation Plan#Princeton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSCBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StateCNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

Elsa still close to hurricane strength and is expected to become a hurricane tonight. Elsa continues to have maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the new 5 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane and storm surge warning remain in effect for portions of Florida’s...
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols won't be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks begin Tuesday night and will be broadcast by ESPN's sister network ABC. It had been expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a statement that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy