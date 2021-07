Good news for the fans who love to watch K-Drama, the other web series of Korean Drama is ready to stream on the most popular OTT Platform Netflix. Now you all must be wondering to know the name, release date around the world, and time of this new K-Drama series. The new web series of K-Drama titled “Nevertheless” will surely grab the attention of the viewers and force you to block your seat on your couch. Every week, there are fresh episodes dropping for Mad For Each Other (Monday-Tuesday), Mine (Saturday-Sunday), Racket Boys (Monday-Tuesday), Hospital Playlist (Thursday). Though, there is one more series “Nevertheless” that is ready to grab the attention and ready to premieres this week on Netflix.