TWICE's Tzuyu Teases Her Cover of Taylor Swift's 'ME!'
You’ll never find another like Tzuyu. The Taiwanese K-pop star is set to release a cover of Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie’s “ME!” next at midnight Korea time Monday (June 28), which means 11 a.m. ET Sunday for fans in the U.S. A 10-second teaser video for the cover, which features the TWICE singer in a room full of balloons as a snippet of the song plays, was posted to YouTube Tuesday (June 22), and already has more than 1.7 million views.www.billboard.com