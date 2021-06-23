Cancel
TWICE's Tzuyu Teases Her Cover of Taylor Swift's 'ME!'

By Hannah Dailey
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll never find another like Tzuyu. The Taiwanese K-pop star is set to release a cover of Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie’s “ME!” next at midnight Korea time Monday (June 28), which means 11 a.m. ET Sunday for fans in the U.S. A 10-second teaser video for the cover, which features the TWICE singer in a room full of balloons as a snippet of the song plays, was posted to YouTube Tuesday (June 22), and already has more than 1.7 million views.

CelebritiesBillboard

How to Get Taylor Swift's 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Look for Less

It's official! Taylor Swift's Red is the next re-recording she will be releasing. The superstar announced on Friday (June 18) that Red (Taylor's Version) will be arriving on November 19. Alongside the social media caption that gave a peek into her "land of heartbreak" album, the star shared the 2021...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Actor Robert Hogan dies; Taylor Swift joins star-studded movie; more: Buzz

Character actor Robert Hogan is dead at 87. His family told The New York Times that he died of pneumonia complications last Thursday at his home in Maine, following an eight-year battle with vascular Alzheimer’s disease. Hogan appeared in more than 150 movies and TV shows, including the original “Batman” series (as Paul Diamante), “The Twilight Zone,” “Days of Our Lives,” “Hogan’s Heroes,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “M*A*S*H,” “Peyton Place” (as Rev. Tom Winter), “Murder She Wrote,” “Knighrt Rider,” “Law & Order” (as Judge Hugo Bright) and HBO’s “The Wire” (as Louis Sobotka). The U.S. Army veteran also appeared in Syracuse University alumnus Aaron Sorkin’s “A Few Good Men.” Survivors include Mary Hogan, his wife of 38 years; three children; and grandchildren.
CelebritiesPosted by
98.1 KHAK

15 Years Ago: Taylor Swift’s ‘Tim McGraw’ Is Released

Fifteen years ago today (June 19, 2006) was a life-changing day for Taylor Swift, although she couldn't have predicted the magnitude of what was about to happen. It was on that date that Swift's debut single, "Tim McGraw," from her eponymous freshman album, was released. Swift and Liz Rose penned...
MusicStereogum

Taylor Swift’s New Version Of Red Is Coming In November

Back in April, Taylor Swift proved she was serious about re-recording all her albums with the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), a nearly note-perfect re-creation of her Grammy-winning 2008 sophomore LP Fearless. At times she has seemed to be hinting that 2014’s 1989 would be next, but it turns out 2012’s Red is the one. “This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red,” she writes. “And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long” — presumably a reference to the long-rumored extended version of “All Too Well.”
CelebritiesBillboard

Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming Really Soon

Taylor Swift's fans believe their wildest dreams of the re-recorded version of 1989 is coming true soon. Twitter picked up the #1989TaylorsVersion trend on Wednesday night, as Swifties started predicting that she would announce the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) on Friday (June 18) with just one day's notice, staying true to her impromptu album rollout style with her Grammy-winning album Folklore and its sister LP Evermore last year.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Scooter Braun ‘sad’ over Taylor Swift’s reaction to masters deal

Scooter Braun says he’s “sad” about how his acquisition of Taylor Swift’s master recordings went over with the singer. In a new profile for Variety, the 40-year-old music mogul maintained he offered Swift every opportunity to buy back her masters. “I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Ed Sheeran Reveals Major Detail About Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded Red Album

Watch: Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Career Moments. Everything has changed—because Ed Sheeran spilled a major secret about Taylor Swift's re-recorded Red album. As Swifties know all too well by now, the superstar singer is set to drop the updated version of her beloved record in November. But as fans eagerly await the album's release, Sheeran—who collaborated Swift on the 2012 Red track "Everything Has Changed"—just gave everyone another reason to celebrate.
Musicwkml.com

Taylor Swift Announces Her ‘Red’ Album Will Be Redone

Taylor Swift is now re-releasing her 2012 Red album (Taylor’s Version) calling it an album made during a hard time by a “heartbroken person.”. She posted a lengthy post on Instagram, writing, “I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backward and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice. In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability, and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

After Announcing Another New Release, Taylor Swift Dominates The Albums Chart

A little more than a week ago, Taylor Swift shocked her massive fan base by revealing that the next title from her discography she’s planning on re-recording and re-releasing will not be 1989, as so many predicted, but rather her pop/country hybrid set Red. The singer-songwriter took to Twitter to share the good news in mid-June, and now that enough time has passed, the tweet that shook the world has had a clear impact on the Billboard 200, the chart company’s weekly ranking of the most-consumed full-lengths in America.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Joe Jonas Says Taylor Swift Is "Really Clever" for Rerecording Her Old Music

Joe Jonas is perfectly fine (see what I did there?) with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift recording all of her old songs—even the ones about him. In case you're not up to date on Taylor canon... Joe and T-Swift dated like a bajillion years ago and she wrote songs about him for her Fearless album. Taylor is in the process of rerecording her old music and released Fearless (Taylor's Version) first. Apparently, Joe thinks it's v cool and is a bit inspired.
Musicallkpop.com

TWICE Tzuyu's melody project is already gaining a lot of attention

TWICE’s Tzuyu is receiving a lot of attention with her yet unreleased melody project. On the 22nd of June, TWICE’s official Youtube account posted the long-awaited teaser for Tzuyu’s melody project in which it was revealed that she will be covering Taylor Swift's hit song "ME!" Numerous media outlets couldn't...
Beauty & Fashionillinoisnewsnow.com

Designer Janessa Leoné sweetly reacts to Taylor Swift wearing her design on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ album cover

Designer Janessa Leoné was thrilled to hear Taylor Swift will release Red (Taylor’s Version) later this fall — but there was something else that excited her even more. Taylor chose to rock one of Leoné’s signature designs in the photo that went along with Taylor’s announcement, and that image will also serve as the upcoming album’s cover art.