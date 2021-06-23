NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Game 2

The Phoenix Suns won Game 2 on Tuesday evening in Arizona against the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 on a buzzer-beater dunk from Deandre Ayton.

On Wednesday morning, Shannon Sharpe of FS1 reacted to the game on their daily morning T.V. show Undisputed.

The clip of Sharpe talking about the game can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

