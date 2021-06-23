Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Iron Harvest and Limbo Coming to Xbox Game Pass

After a whole lot of humming and harring, it is now official Starfield isn’t coming to PS5 with the game being an Xbox Series S/X and PC exclusive. The trailer for the game was revealed at Xbox’s E3 show which at the end reveals that the game will only release on PC and Xbox Series S/X. The new trailer is a nice in-game tease of what we can expect from the game, but of course PlayStation players won’t be getting their hands on it. Microsoft also confirmed that it would be an Xbox exclusive on the key art.