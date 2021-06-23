Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Iron Harvest and Limbo Coming to Xbox Game Pass
Microsoft has unveiled the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass, starting with Worms Rumble releasing today for consoles, PC and the cloud. Tomorrow sees the arrival of Iron Harvest, a real-time strategy title with dieselpunk mechanized warfare and Prodeus, a gruesome retro shooter, for PC (the latter being in Game Preview). Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will also be out tomorrow for consoles and PC via Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate.gamingbolt.com