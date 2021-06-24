Cancel
Lifestyle

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

By Saman Javed
The Independent
 4 days ago

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.

Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok , receiving almost 4 million views. In the video , she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.

“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.

As per Disney’s dress code , “clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment” should not be worn at its parks.

It said it reserves the right to deny admission or remove a person who is wearing attire that fits this description.

The video has been inundated with comments from TikTok users, who largely agreed that they “don’t see anything wrong” with her outfit.

Commenting after the incident, Schueller said there was a lack of consistency between different Disney parks on their dress code policies.

“I was at Animal Kingdom all morning without an issue. Went to Epcot and this happened. Went back to Animal Kingdom and had no issue once again,” she said. “If Disney wants to endorse a dress code then they need to do just that,” she added.

The incident comes after another woman, Amanda Dimeo shared a “hack” for receiving free merchandise at Disney on TikTok in May.

In a video that has been viewed more than 27 million times, Dimeo told her followers: “If you’re wearing a shirt which shows a little underboob, they will write you a ticket so you can get a free shirt at the nearest gift shop. I just got a $75 t-shirt.”

Schueller said she had not seen Dimeo’s video before her visit to the park.

The Independent has contacted Walt Disney World Resort for comment.

