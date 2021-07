Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. What's better than an orthopedic dog bed? How about an orthopedic dog bed that's made with cooling gel to keep your pup from overheating in the warmer months? This is why more than 32,000 Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the Furhaven Jumbo Cooling Dog Bed, yet another innovative product from the brand that has won over thousands of pet owners. Not to mention, the jumbo size of the orthopedic bed is currently 10 percent off, bringing the price tag down to $70.