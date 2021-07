It took half of stage 8 of the Tour de France to have passed for some semblance of order to settle on the first day the 2021 race hit the high mountains. With five categorised climbs packed into the 151km and many others not officially registered – including the climb immediately out of the start in Oyonnax – the peloton (if you could even call it that) featuring the yellow jersey Mathieu van der Poel had been shredded during the first 80 kilometres, on another day of furious racing where the rulebook as to how things were meant to unfold continued to be ripped up.