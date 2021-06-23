Cancel
Cooperstown, NY

Cooperstown graduate helps refugees build better lives

By Vicky Klukkert Staff Writer
coopercrier.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmity Otieno, a 2000 Cooperstown High School graduate, has spent the past 11 years helping refugees resettle to the United States and other countries. While Otieno was a student at Cooperstown, she said, she spent one year studying in Japan. After graduation, she studied international politics and Japanese studies at Earlham College in Indiana, and she spent three years in Japan after graduation. She then went to Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California for graduate school to study international migration policy and focused her studies on forced migration and human trafficking. Otieno then worked for the International Office for Migration in Japan.

www.coopercrier.com
