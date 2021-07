A crash on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County injured two people Tuesday and blocked westbound lanes for more than four hours. Photo provided / Indiana State Police

HOWE — Two people were injured Tuesday in a three-vehicle pileup on the Indiana Toll Road, prompting a warning from the Indiana State Police for motorists to slow down and pay attention in construction zones.

Troopers were called about 5:30 p.m. to the 120 mile marker of Interstate 80-90, northwest of Howe in LaGrange County, where they found commercial vehicles piled up and blocking both westbound lanes.