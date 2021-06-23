Mom To Mom – Liven Up The Party with a Human Piñata

The mom and one of cubs went into the live trap (baited with doughnuts) at the north end of Pearl Street, while the other two cubs needed to be retrieved from an adjoining tree where they were hiding. This video was taken after the mother was tranquilized so that a Buddeez pet food dispenser lid could be cut loose from around her neck and other health checks conducted. The lid had not yet done her any harm. It was removed by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel immediately after this video was made. All were transported and successfully released into the wild.