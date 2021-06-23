Mom To Mom – Liven Up The Party with a Human Piñata

Asheville, North Carolina singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza first picked up the guitar as a child at the suggestion of her mother, who was seeking relief for De Souza’s intense shyness. By 11, she’d begun writing original songs. For De Souza, a self-described outcast, loneliness isn’t just a go-to songwriting topic—it’s the reason she began making music in the first place, and its presence is unshakeable. In 2018, she assembled a band at a friend’s house to record I Love My Mom, a collection of the best songs she’d written over the previous few years. A new reissue from Saddle Creek re-introduces De Souza as an undeniable force, divulging her restless thoughts through folksy garage-pop. Originally intended for only a small circle of people to hear, I Love My Mom is imperfect, unabashed, and endearing.