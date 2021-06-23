Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Germany in rainbow colours as Hungary LGBTQ row heats up

By Matthias Hangst, KERSTIN JOENSSON, Kerstin JOENSSON, Yann SCHREIBER with Femke COLBORNE in Berlin
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evcRr_0ad4bn6900
One fan invaded the pitch to brandish a rainbow flag /POOL/AFP

Germany put on a show of colour on Wednesday in defiance of UEFA's refusal to light Munich's Euro 2020 stadium in rainbow hues, as a political row over Hungary's anti-LGBTQ law escalated.

As tensions soared on and off the pitch, EU leaders and Hungary traded barbs over the new law banning LGBTQ educational content for children, with EU chief slamming it as a disgrace.

Munich city authorities had planned to light the Allianz stadium up in rainbow colours during Germany's match against Hungary to "send a visible sign of solidarity" with Hungary's LGBTQ community.

But UEFA refused the request and on Wednesday again doubled down on its stance.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said his organisation could not give in to "populist" demands from politicians but Germany said the football body sent the "wrong message".

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen slammed as a disgrace the law passed by Viktor Orban's government banning the "promotion" of homosexuality to minors, prompting an immediate slap down from Budapest against her comments as "a shame".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MD1mN_0ad4bn6900
German fans were handing out rainbow flags in Munich ahead of the Euro 2020 clash with Hungary /AFP

Just minutes before kick-off at Munich's Allianz Arena, a fan wearing a Germany shirt and waving a large rainbow flag evaded security to invade the pitch, running in front of the lined-up teams before being tackled by stewards and led away.

When the doors opened earlier to the stadium, German activists wearing vests emblazoned with the logo "rainbow to go" were handing out rainbow flags to fans.

German fan Michael, 51, told AFP he would have liked to see the stadium lit up. "I don't see it as political and I think that would have been a great signal," he said.

But Hungary fan Csongor, 39, said the rainbow had "nothing to do with football... We feel that this is a campaign against Hungary, against the Hungarian national team, against the Hungarian government."

- 'Against EU values' -

Orban has been at loggerheads with many Western EU nations over his stance on issues from immigration to press freedom.

Hungary has also recently refused to sign up to joint EU foreign policy statements on Israel and Hong Kong, sparking frustration within the bloc.

Fifteen of the EU's member states have signed up to voice their "grave concern" at the LGBTQ law that Budapest argues will protect children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcOfO_0ad4bn6900
One fan turned up to the Munich game dressed as a drag queen /AFP

At government question time in parliament, Chancellor Angela Merkel added to critical voices including from France, saying she considered the law to be "wrong and incompatible with my understanding of politics".

But UEFA argued that taking those views to the pitch by allowing the stadium display would be a mistake because it was "political".

It added a rainbow to its logo and in a statement said it was "proud to wear the colours of the rainbow" but underlined its refusal of Munich's request.

"UEFA cannot be used as a tool by politicians," UEFA's Ceferin told Germany's Die Welt newspaper. "We don't want to be used in populist actions."

Budapest praised UEFA for taking a stance against "provocation", with stadia across Hungary preparing to light up in national colours in a tit-for-tat display during the Euro 2020 match.

- Defiance -

In a show of defiance, Munich put up six huge rainbow-coloured flags at its town hall and illuminated a huge wind turbine close to the stadium, as well as the city's 291-metre (955-foot) Olympic Tower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sam5y_0ad4bn6900
Rainbow coloured flags hung on Munich's town hall before Germany's match against Hungary /AFP

Other arenas across Germany also put on rainbow light displays, including Berlin's iconic Olympic Stadium, as well as Bundesliga venues in Cologne, Frankfurt and Wolfsburg.

German newspapers, such as the Sueddeutsche Zeitung, displayed rainbows on their front pages, while Bavarian industrial giants such as Siemens and BMW also decked themselves in rainbow colours on Twitter.

At the stadium, German fan Madeleine, 26, said she had replaced one of the flags on her headband with a rainbow-coloured one.

"Germany must send a message -- this is the best chance to do so," she told AFP.

"They may not be able to light the arena but the fans are lighting up in its place."

Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Colours#Rainbows#Eu#Lgbtq Community#Allianz Arena#Hungarian#Die Welt#The Sueddeutsche Zeitung#Bavarian#Siemens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Related
UEFAThe Independent

Euro 2020: Munich mayor wants rainbow-coloured stadium for game with Hungary

Hungary may play its final group game at the European Championship in a stadium lit up in rainbow colors. Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter said Sunday he was going to write to UEFA to ask for permission for Germany’s stadium to be lit up with the colors as a sign against homophobia and intolerance when the team plays Hungary on Wednesday.
UEFASportsnet.ca

UEFA declines Munich application for rainbow-coloured stadium

MUNICH — German soccer clubs are banding together to display rainbow colours during the country’s match against Hungary at the European Championship after UEFA rejected host city Munich’s plan to do the same. Bundesliga clubs in Bremen, Frankfurt, Cologne, Wolfsburg, Augsburg and the two in Berlin will light up their...
UEFAPublic Radio International PRI

UEFA declines Munich request for rainbow lights to support Hungary’s LGBTQ community

Soccer's European Championship is underway. But off the field, tournament organizers UEFA are making even bigger headlines. UEFA has declined the Munich city council’s request to have its stadium lit up in rainbow colors for Germany’s final game against Hungary this week. Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter made the request to protest an anti-LGBTQ law recently passed by Hungarian lawmakers. Host Marco Werman speaks with Luca Dudits of the Háttér Society in Budapest, Hungary.
UEFACBS Sports

Euro 2020: UEFA rejects Allianz Arena rainbow request for Germany vs. Hungary match

UEFA have rejected a request to illuminate the Allianz Arena in Munich with rainbow colors for Germany's 2020 UEFA European Championship clash with Hungary on Wednesday. Europe's leading soccer organization cited the explicitly political motivation for the idea proposed by the Munich council in its decision. "Racism, homophobia, sexism, and...
UEFABBC

Euro 2020: Uefa declines request to light up Allianz Arena in rainbow colours

Uefa has declined a request to light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours before Germany's Euro 2020 match against Hungary on Wednesday. Munich mayor Dieter Reiter made the request in protest against a new law in Hungary that bans the sharing of any content seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change to under-18s.
UEFAThe Independent

More than a game: Orban to miss Hungary match in Germany after LGBT+ row

Hungary’s football-mad prime minister Viktor Orban will not travel to Munich this evening to watch his country’s vital Euros game against Germany following a row over LGBT+ rights. Mr Orban was thought to be travelling to Munich for Wednesday evening’s game but the contest has suddenly become more than a...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Germany vs Hungary confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture tonight

Hungary came into Euro 2020 knowing they had next to no chance of qualifying from Group F as they prepared to face Portugal, France and Germany.But with just one round of fixtures left to play, Marco Rossi’s side still have a slim chance of reaching the second round.That hope is a result of their 1-1 draw with world champions France on Saturday in what was a superb performance in front of a wonderful capacity crowd at the Puskas Arena.Now though, they must go on the road to Munich and beat the Germans in their own backyard for only the second...
UEFAPosted by
Forbes

Euro 2020: Germany Draw Hungary 2-2 To Set Up Tie Against England

Germany has advanced from the European Championship Group F. Previously, labeled as the group of death; the Germans followed up their convincing 4-2 win against Portugal with a rather shaky 2-2 draw against underdogs Hungary to advance with four points. The game's buildup was largely about UEFA banning the city...
EconomyPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Infrastructure, low tax are priority for V4 leader Hungary

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Wednesday that investment and developing infrastructure facilitated by low tax are the main goals for his government as it takes the annual rotating leadership of the Visegrad Group in central Europe. Orban also spoke out against any European plans...
PoliticsWSIL TV

EU chair Slovenia to stay on liberal course, president says

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s president Borut Pahor has rejected in an interview with the AP that the increasingly autocratic policies of the country’s government could hurt its upcoming European Union presidency, saying the small Alpine state will stay on its traditional liberal course. Slovenia on Thursday takes over the EU Council presidency with its Prime Minister Janez Jansa in the focus because of his squabbles with Brussels, close alliance with populist Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and a crackdown on domestic media which cast doubt on the country’s credibility to lead the 27-nation bloc. Pahor said one of Slovenia’s main presidency tasks will be the quicker EU accession of the Western Balkan states — Serbia, Bosnia, Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Kosovo.
POTUSUS News and World Report

East-West Rift Over Values as Slovenia Assumes EU's Presidency

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Amid high tension between east and west over democratic values, the European Union's presidency passes on Thursday to Slovenia, led by a nationalist who has a history of crossing swords with the EU executive in debates over democracy. Prime Minister Janez Jansa, an admirer of former U.S....
Foreign PolicyLas Vegas Herald

Members of European Parliament write to EU leaders

Brussels [Belgium], July 1 (ANI): On the occasion of the first anniversary of Hong Kong's national security law, members of the European Parliament wrote a joint letter to top EU leaders, demanding action against the Chinese authorities for the imposition of a legislation law that "destroyed" the 'One country, two systems'.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Russia Covid deaths hit new record as EU eyes tourism reboot

Russia's Covid-19 death toll reached a record on Wednesday as the country battled the highly infectious Delta variant, even as Europe prepared to launch an EU-wide Covid certificate to boost its devastated tourism industry.  An EU-wide Covid travel certificate, showing passengers' immunity status, comes into force on Thursday, fuelling hopes that Europe's crucial tourism industry can begin to recover.