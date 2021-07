MSC Cruises saw their seventh cruise ship resume cruises this past weekend when MSC Seasview restarted sailings out of Germany. MSC Seaview will homeport in Kiel until the beginning of October and will welcome German and international guests for an attractive itinerary to Visby — on one of Sweden’s largest islands, Gotland — Nynäshamn, near the Swedish capital city of Stockholm, and Tallinn, Estonia before returning to her North German base. MSC Cruises’ industry-pioneering protected shore excursions are available at all ports of call.