Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

BIS Goes for Jugular on Bitcoin, Touts CBDCs

By Gerelyn Terzo
fxempire.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hits keep coming for bitcoin. Most recently, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is piling it on, finding more faults with the biggest cryptocurrency than any redeeming qualities. The BIS stated in its latest Annual Economic Report:. “By now, it is clear that cryptocurrencies are speculative assets rather than...

www.fxempire.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bis#Yuan#Bis#Annual Economic Report#Pds#Cfd#Bitcoin Mining#Cbdcs#Reuters#Ark Invest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Marketscryptoglobe.com

‘Owners of XRP and Ether Are the Most Educated’, According to BIS Research Report

A report published on Thursday (July 1) by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has interesting findings regarding the characteristics of cryptoasset investors. BIS was established in 1930 and is based in Basel, Switzerland. Its aims are “to serve central banks in their pursuit of monetary and financial stability, to foster international cooperation in those areas and to act as a bank for central banks.”
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Good news for crypto after BIS crypto research

BIS reveals all of US will know about crypto in two years time. The Bank for International Settlement has published a glowing report for cryptocurrencies after its researchers conducted a comprehensive research for cryptos (BIS crypto research). The BIS crypto research refuted several ideas that crypto investors predominantly invest in...
StocksForbes

With Bitcoin At $34K, Consider These Crypto Stocks

Bitcoin prices have crashed from levels of around $62,000 in mid-April to just about $34,000 as of Wednesday. The crypto bear market appears to be driven by a host of factors, including China’s crackdown on Bitcoin trading and mining and Tesla’s unexpected reversal of its decision on accepting the digital currency as payment for its cars. Moreover, the U.S. Federal Reserve has turned increasingly hawkish following its mid-June meeting indicating that it could start hiking interest rates from 2023, rather than 2024. This is also likely putting pressure on non-productive assets such as cryptocurrency.
Marketsmakeuseof.com

What Is a Blockchain Protocol and Why Is It Important for Crypto?

Cryptocurrency runs on the blockchain, and blockchain technology comprises many computational rules or procedures—some of which you may have heard of as buzzwords in the media. Collectively, these rules are referred to as protocols. However, they are more than commands on a computer. So, here’s what a blockchain protocol really...
Currenciesmoneyweek.com

Cryptocurrency roundup: Binance “ban” and a bitcoin ETF

The last week was busy for crypto markets with a regulatory crackdown by the FCA dominating headlines. Here are some of the top stories that caught our eye. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, came under fire from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority last week when it said the company is not authorised to carry out any regulated activity in the UK.
MarketsCoinDesk

Nigeria Is the Lion of Africa in Bitcoin P2P Trading

Nigeria's crypto industry is growing fast despite the government's efforts to stunt bitcoin adoption, says a local trader. Data collated from Usefultulips, a Bitcoin analytic provider, shows Nigeria dwarfs the rest of Africa combined on the use of bitcoin for peer-to-peer transactions. For instance, in the last 180 days, its closest rival in P2P BTC transactions, Kenya, totaled $84.3 million. In Ghana, the total was $59.8 million.
Marketsbenefitspro.com

Ric Edelman expects the SEC will approve a bitcoin ETF

Despite an almost 50% decline in the value of Bitcoin between mid-April and late June and crackdowns in the U.K. and China, Ric Edelman, the founder of Edelman Financial Engines and the RIA Digital Assets Council, remains bullish about cryptocurrencies. He also expects the Securities and Exchange Commission to approve a Bitcoin ETF.
Marketsinvezz.com

Is Robinhood reliant on Dogecoin? IPO filing higlights risks

17% of the trading platform’s revenue in the first quarter of 2021 came from crypto. Dogecoin’s value of $32 billion pales compared to "competitors" Bitcoin and Ethereum. Robinhood connected to DOGE wallet said to be worth over $2 billion in February 2021. Robinhood’s IPO filing is one of the most...
MarketsCoinDesk

Investors Cashing Out of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Might Bring Market Boost

Investors who locked in borrowed coins will need to repurchase those to repay the loan, cryptocurrency pundits say. “Selling of GBTC shares exiting the six-month lockup period during June and July has emerged as an additional headwind for bitcoin,” the JPMorgan strategists, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, wrote on June 24. The dynamic would lead to “downward pressure on GBTC prices and on bitcoin markets more generally.”
Currenciesbeincrypto.com

Crypto Adoption Not Driven by Mistrust, BIS Finds

US investors in cryptocurrencies are not driven by a distrust of the mainstream financial industry, according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). Instead, they are motivated by the potential of making a positive return, BIS discovered in its latest report. According to the report, cryptocurrencies are “not sought as an alternative to fiat currencies or regulated finance, but instead are a niche digital speculation project.
MarketsCoinDesk

BIS Rules Out Distrust in Mainstream Finance as Crypto Driver

The BIS said it could preliminarily rule out that idea, based on there being no difference in the perceived security of cash and offline and online banking between crypto and non-crypto owners. People with more security concerns around fiat money may seek information around crypto, but ultimately decide not to invest, the paper suggested.
Marketsinformation-age.com

Could cryptocurrency be as big as the Internet?

Young Pham, chief strategy officer at CI&T, discusses whether cryptocurrency could become as prominent as the Internet in the coming years. Bitcoin, Dogecoin, even Britcoin – cryptocurrencies have dominated headlines in recent months, as business giants like Elon Musk and even central banks such as the Bank of England weigh in on the future of the technology. In this sea of opinions, there is a large divide in Bitcoin advocates who see these currencies as the future of DeFi and payments, and those who see it as a glorified form of gambling with no place in mainstream finance. Who, if anyone, is right, and how should we be preparing for this uncertain future? As we re-emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, financial institutions already have a lot to think about, but they cannot afford to let the potential of cryptocurrency evade their notice.
Marketscoingeek.com

UK bank NatWest introduces limits for digital currency exchange transactions

One of the UK’s leading commercial banks, NatWest, has introduced new restrictions on users transacting with cryptocurrency exchanges, in the latest clampdown to affect digital currency users in the country. The move comes against a backdrop of tightening regulation for digital currency exchanges in the UK, with the chief regulator,...
MarketsCoinDesk

SoftBank Invests $200M in Brazil Crypto Exchange Mercado Bitcoin

“We’ve been impressed by 2TM Group’s understanding of the Brazilian ecosystem, as well as their contribution to the evolving regulatory framework in Brazil, all of which have positioned it at the forefront of the Latin American blockchain revolution and as a defining player in the cryptocurrency explosion in Brazil,” said Marcelo Claure, CEO of SoftBank Group International and COO of SoftBank Group in a press release.
Marketsirei.com

The blockchain, cryptocurrencies and the decentralization of finance

Some argue the U.S. and global economies are headed toward the so-called decentralization of finance. What is defi? In what form does it currently exist? In what form will it exist in the future? What is “programmable money”? And how plausible is a broadly decentralized financial future? Matt Hougan, CIO of Bitwise Asset Management and an authority on cryptocurrency and financial technology, joins the program to explain. (07/2021)
CurrenciesWashington Post

How Bitcoin Is Edging Toward the Financial Mainstream: QuickTake

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have become a global obsession, inspiring their own counterculture and attracting millions of converts. Once seen as the province of nerds, libertarians and drug dealers, Bitcoin and its less famous cousins have been embraced by rock-star investors and propelled by a belief that digital money is shaking up the financial world. Yet even after Bitcoin’s price exploded during the pandemic, it’s still on a roller-coaster ride, and there are few signs that cryptocurrencies will evolve into a useful way to pay for most transactions.