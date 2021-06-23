Cancel
Real Estate

New home sales fall to 1-year low

By Veronika Bondarenko
Inman.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter breaking from its upward trend in April, new home sales fell 5.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 769,000 in May, a one-year low. New home sales are still up 9.2 percent year over year but have been falling month to month since March, likely as a result of high home prices due to the rising cost of construction materials like lumber. In April sales fell 5.9 percent to a rate of 817,000, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

www.inman.com
