Andrew Abir, the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Israel, has started to issue digital shekels as the first step of an internal pilot program. The idea of the digital shekel has been kicked around since 2017 but, Israel decided to put the development of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) into high gear. As reported by The Jerusalem Post, the pilot test was announced by Abir at a conference of the Fair Value Forum of IDC Herzliya.