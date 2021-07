Marvel fans can get a stunning new look at how Silver Surfer came to life in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer thanks to Doug Jones, the actor who played the herald of Galactus. Jones decided to celebrate 15 years since filming the movie by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo that should be eye-opening for anyone who thought the film's Silver Surfer was an entirely CGI creation. Jones tweeted out the photo, which shows him in full costume as Silver Surfer, leaning over at a near parallel to the ground with assistance from crew members and strings to simulate the sky-surfing effect.