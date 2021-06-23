Cancel
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Confirmed With 270-Mile EPA Range

By Chris Bruce
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 10 days ago
The Mach-E GT Performance can't go quite as far but beats the original estimate. The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT has a confirmed EPA-estimated range of 270 miles (434.5 kilometers). For the GT Performance Edition, the EPA-estimated number is 260 miles (418.4 kilometers). Both of these figures beat the Blue Oval's original estimates of 250 miles (402.3 kilometers) for the GT and 235 miles (378.2 kilometers) for the Performance model.

Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

