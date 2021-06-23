Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Confirmed With 270-Mile EPA Range

Former Ford engineer turned consultant and YouTuber Sandy Munro has been working on disassembling and examining a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E for a few weeks now. After first praising the Mach-E’s undercarriage and suspension, Munro went on to express disappointment at what he found underneath the crossover’s frunk liner, show appreciation for the door assembly, and express mixed feelings about what lies in the rear cargo area. Now, Munro is back with a new Mustang Mach-E teardown video that focuses on the EV’s pillars.