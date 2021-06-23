Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Confirmed With 270-Mile EPA Range
The Mach-E GT Performance can't go quite as far but beats the original estimate. The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT has a confirmed EPA-estimated range of 270 miles (434.5 kilometers). For the GT Performance Edition, the EPA-estimated number is 260 miles (418.4 kilometers). Both of these figures beat the Blue Oval's original estimates of 250 miles (402.3 kilometers) for the GT and 235 miles (378.2 kilometers) for the Performance model.www.motor1.com