Even Apple’s AirPods aren’t immune to the odd connection issue but, fortunately, Apple provides a troubleshooting process for the eventuality. Apple’s AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds available, but even they can suffer from connection problems on occasion. Fortunately, Apple provides some tips for iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch users who are having difficulty connecting their AirPods to a device. Connection problems can be as simple as the AirPods being out of battery or the device’s Bluetooth is turned off, but they can also be more serious and require that the AirPods be reset.