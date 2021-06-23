Penn Township - Fraud

The Lower Windsor Township Police Department partnered with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission for a July 4th detail weekend detail on July 3rd. Both agencies combined to have 9 Officer’s conduct foot patrol at the public boat ramps, as well as have two boats on the water. An Officer from LWTPD was in each boat and one on foot at the ramps. All boats exiting the water were checked for underage alcohol consumption and effects. There was no underage drinking violation’s viewed. Total estimated contacts – 1,200.