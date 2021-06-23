Penn Township - Fraud
NLCRPD Patrol District: L86 SECTOR 33 MANHEIM AUCTION. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Reporting party advised that he was notified by his employer’s human resource manager that he had filed for unemployment. Reporting party indicated he never had filed for unemployment. Appropriate PA DOL&I fraud forms were completed on their website. NLCRPD provided the reporting party the police report number for the incident for his records and advised him to monitor his accounts.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com