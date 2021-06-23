Who Says EMS Recertification Needs to Be So Difficult? The Benefits of Online Learning for EMS Agencies

Most people think of firefighting as a purely physical job, and it’s not hard to see why. Firefighters need to have the strength and stamina to carry heavy equipment, withstand brutal conditions and endure many hours in the field. However, the mental side of the job is just as important. The men and women of your local fire department have to bring a lot of specialized knowledge with them when they arrive on the scene of a call. They must be ready to recall their training for each situation and use it without wasting a moment. This means that the education fire professionals receive at the start of their careers as well as throughout their time in the service is just as crucial as their physical training.