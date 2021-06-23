Cancel
Who Says EMS Recertification Needs to Be So Difficult? The Benefits of Online Learning for EMS Agencies

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEU: A certificate of attendance will be offered. Ensuring your agency’s EMS personnel are certified can be incredibly challenging. Documenting that everyone on your staff attends and reports required educational sessions and sub-certifications, such as ACLS, can be equally as challenging. Ensuring everyone has access to accredited training, has completed the required hours mandated by regulatory agencies and your Medical Director is no easy task. Fortunately, EMS leaders have access to technology like Vector Solutions’ online training management system to lean on and accomplish these tasks easily and effectively, with reports available at a moment’s notice.

#Online Learning#Learning Management#Ems#Acls#Vector Solutions#Ga Rrb Fire Rescue#Saas
Educationfirefighternation.com

The Future Of Continuing Education In Fire Service

Most people think of firefighting as a purely physical job, and it’s not hard to see why. Firefighters need to have the strength and stamina to carry heavy equipment, withstand brutal conditions and endure many hours in the field. However, the mental side of the job is just as important. The men and women of your local fire department have to bring a lot of specialized knowledge with them when they arrive on the scene of a call. They must be ready to recall their training for each situation and use it without wasting a moment. This means that the education fire professionals receive at the start of their careers as well as throughout their time in the service is just as crucial as their physical training.
Monroe County, NYwestsidenewsny.com

GVAS recognized during EMS Week

Gates Volunteer Ambulance Service (GVAS) received a Town of Gates Proclamation and a Monroe County Certificate of Recognition from Monroe County Legislator Frank X. Allkofer to highlight the celebration of National EMS Week in May. The Proclamation and Certificate of Recognition notes how GVAS has provided lifesaving, 24-hour care to...
Technologyslhn.org

Network Upgrades EMS Communications

From left, Melanie Hunt, RN, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus Emergency Department, and Melanie Turock, DO, Emergency Medicine, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus, holding new CAREpoint ED to EMS Workstations. In the world of first responders, clear, seamless communication in an emergency is vital, and often critical. Calls from an EMT or...
Moore County, NCthesevenlakesinsider.com

Outgoing EMS Medical Director Honored

Dr. Ron Milewski was recognized by the Moore County Board of Commissioners last month for 30 years of dedicated service to the community. The outgoing Moore County EMS medical director is credited with helping to guide, lead the development of and implement the area’s paramedic system. Public Safety DIrector Bryan...
Technologyhealthcareittoday.com

The Impact of Ransomware on Healthcare Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity and Practical Steps to Improve

As ransomware inundates healthcare organizations, everyone is trying to figure out how they can prepare their healthcare organization for these ongoing attacks. As one CISO told me, we have to be right every time and the hacker only has to be right once. Needless to say, ransomware is a big issue that’s causing a lot of stress to healthcare CIOs and CISOs.
Blount County, TNDaily Times

County closing in on EMS review agreement

County leaders are close to locking in a yearlong survey of Blount’s emergency medical services system, an agreement that will buy an outside consulting firm’s research-based opinion on the coming decades of local growth. The Blount EMS board met Tuesday to discuss a variety of topics, including hiring a third...
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

PointClickCare Selects Richter for Strategic Partnership in the EPP Alliance

TWINSBURG, Ohio (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Richter, a leader in the long-term post-acute care industry, has been selected by healthcare software provider PointClickCare as one of four organizations comprising the EPP Alliance, a group of experts in emergency preparedness and disaster recovery. PointClickCare has assembled the EPP Alliance as part of its Emergency Preparedness Program to address the urgent need for healthcare providers to better ensure the health and safety of their staff and residents.
Politicsourveterans.nyc

FDNY EMS Trainee Position

FDNY is seeking veterans for EMS Trainee positions. EMS Trainees attend classes Monday through Friday at the FDNY EMS Bureau of Training (BOT) academy located on Ft. Totten, Bayside, NY. Candidates will receive training from FDNY NYS Certified Instructor Coordinators (IC) and Clinical Lab Instructors (CLI). EMS Trainee: Paramedic. Starting...
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Acumen Information Systems Chosen to Serve RKL eSolutions Sage 300 ERP Practice

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. RKL eSolutions is transitioning the Sage 300 client base to Acumen Information Systems effective July 1st, 2021. Acumen and RKL have worked together for many years sharing resources, knowledge and client projects. RKL considered several other Sage 300 Partners, but the choice to choose Acumen was made easier because of their existing relationship.
Atlantic, IAkjan.com

Cass Health Receives HFMA’s 2021 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle

Atlantic, IA – Cass Health (in Atlantic) has been named as a recipient of the 2021 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). Hospital officials say as a national award winner, Cass Health has met industry-standard revenue cycle benchmarks, implemented the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives, and achieved outstanding patient satisfaction. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues. The award was formally presented on June 29 during the HFMA Annual Conference Preview and this November winners will be celebrated at the HFMA Annual Conference in Minneapolis, MN.
Surry County, NCMount Airy News

Southern named Surry EMS director

DOBSON — Surry County has a new emergency services director, a veteran of the local EMS unit whose career with the county spans nearly 30 years. Eric Southern, now a shift supervisor with Surry County Emergency Services, is scheduled to take over as director on July 1. He will oversee...
Warren County, PAWarren Times Observer

Departments challenged to ‘action’ on EMS issues

“You have to recognize it’s time for action and not more talk.”. That was the heart of the message given to municipal officials and county fire department and emergency medical services officials by Jerry Ozog, executive director of the Pa. Fire & Emergency Services Institute, during a joint training session held Wednesday night at the Pleasant VFD Social Hall.
