Catalytic Converter Theft - Warwick Township

 13 days ago

NLCRPD Patrol District: L86 SECTOR 13 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. The NLCRPD is investigating the theft of catalytic converters from parked vehicles. This incident involved the theft of catalytic converters from school transport vans which were parked on a lot. The reporting party advised that it appears they were cleanly cut off. The theft would have occurred between June 9th (end of school) and todays date. Estimated reported loss would be approximately $350-400 per replacement of the three catalytic converters.

