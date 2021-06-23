Catalytic Converter Theft - Warwick Township

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified a man wanted in connection with shooting another man during an altercation. On March 12, 2021, at approximately 6:37 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the parking lot of a motel in the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was treated for an injury that was not life threatening. The investigation revealed the victim had an argument with a woman who then called the suspect, who was her boyfriend. When the suspect arrived, a physical altercation ensued and the suspect shot the victim.