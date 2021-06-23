Cancel
Clonal fitness inferred from time-series modelling of single-cell cancer genomes

By Sohrab Salehi, Farhia Kabeer, Nicholas Ceglia, Mirela Andronescu, Marc J. Williams, Kieran R. Campbell, Tehmina Masud, Beixi Wang, Justina Biele, Jazmine Brimhall, David Gee, Hakwoo Lee, Jerome Ting, Allen W. Zhang, Hoa Tran, Ciara O’Flanagan, Fatemeh Dorri, Nicole Rusk, Teresa Ruiz de Algara, So Ra Lee, Brian Yu Chieh Cheng, Peter Eirew, Takako Kono, Jenifer Pham, Diljot Grewal, Daniel Lai, Richard Moore, Andrew J. Mungall, Marco A. Marra, IMAXT Consortium, Andrew McPherson, Alexandre Bouchard-Côté, Samuel Aparicio, Sohrab P. Shah
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgress in defining genomic fitness landscapes in cancer, especially those defined by copy number alterations (CNAs), has been impeded by lack of time-series single-cell sampling of polyclonal populations and temporal statistical models1,2,3,4,5,6,7. Here we generated 42,000 genomes from multi-year time-series single-cell whole-genome sequencing of breast epithelium and primary triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patient-derived xenografts (PDXs), revealing the nature of CNA-defined clonal fitness dynamics induced by TP53 mutation and cisplatin chemotherapy. Using a new Wright–Fisher population genetics model8,9 to infer clonal fitness, we found that TP53 mutation alters the fitness landscape, reproducibly distributing fitness over a larger number of clones associated with distinct CNAs. Furthermore, in TNBC PDX models with mutated TP53, inferred fitness coefficients from CNA-based genotypes accurately forecast experimentally enforced clonal competition dynamics. Drug treatment in three long-term serially passaged TNBC PDXs resulted in cisplatin-resistant clones emerging from low-fitness phylogenetic lineages in the untreated setting. Conversely, high-fitness clones from treatment-naive controls were eradicated, signalling an inversion of the fitness landscape. Finally, upon release of drug, selection pressure dynamics were reversed, indicating a fitness cost of treatment resistance. Together, our findings define clonal fitness linked to both CNA and therapeutic resistance in polyclonal tumours.

CancerNature.com

Large-scale analysis of KMT2 mutations defines a distinctive molecular subset with treatment implication in gastric cancer

Frequent mutations of genes in the histone-lysine N-methyltransferase 2 (KMT2) family members were identified in gastric cancers (GCs). Understanding how gene mutations of KMT2 family affect cancer progression and tumor immune microenvironment may provide new treatment strategies. A total of 1245 GCs were analyzed using next-generation sequencing, whole transcriptome sequencing, immunohistochemistry (Caris Life Sciences, Phoenix, AZ). The overall mutation rate of genes in the KMT2 family was 10.6%. Compared to KMT2-wild-type GCs, genes involved in epigenetic modification, receptor tyrosine kinases/MAPK/PI3K, and DNA damage repair (DDR) pathways had higher mutation rates in KMT2-mutant GCs (p < 0.05). Significantly higher rates of high tumor mutational burden, microsatellite instability-high/mismatch-repair deficiency (dMMR), and PD-L1 positivity were observed in KMT2-mutant GCs (p < 0.01), compared to KMT2-wild-type GCs. The association between PD-L1 positivity and KMT2 mutations remained significant in the proficient-MMR and microsatellite stable subgroup. Based on transcriptome data from the TCGA, cell cycle, metabolism, and interferon-α/β response pathways were significantly upregulated in KMT2-mutant GCs than in KMT2-wild-type GCs. Patients with KMT2 mutation treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors had longer median overall survival compared to KMT2-wild-type patients with metastatic solid tumors (35 vs. 16 months, HR = 0.73, 95% CI: 0.62–0.87, p = 0.0003). In conclusion, this is the largest study to investigate the distinct molecular features between KMT2-mutant and KMT2-wild-type GCs to date. Our data indicate that GC patients with KMT2 mutations may benefit from ICIs and drugs targeting DDR, MAPK/PI3K, metabolism, and cell cycle pathways.
ScienceNature.com

Prioritization of cell types responsive to biological perturbations in single-cell data with Augur

Advances in single-cell genomics now enable large-scale comparisons of cell states across two or more experimental conditions. Numerous statistical tools are available to identify individual genes, proteins or chromatin regions that differ between conditions, but many experiments require inferences at the level of cell types, as opposed to individual analytes. We developed Augur to prioritize the cell types within a complex tissue that are most responsive to an experimental perturbation. In this protocol, we outline the application of Augur to single-cell RNA-seq data, proceeding from a genes-by-cells count matrix to a list of cell types ranked on the basis of their separability following a perturbation. We provide detailed instructions to enable investigators with limited experience in computational biology to perform cell-type prioritization within their own datasets and visualize the results. Moreover, we demonstrate the application of Augur in several more specialized workflows, including the use of RNA velocity for acute perturbations, experimental designs with multiple conditions, differential prioritization between two comparisons, and single-cell transcriptome imaging data. For a dataset containing on the order of 20,000 genes and 20 cell types, this protocol typically takes 1–4 h to complete.
CancerNature.com

Reconstructing single-cell karyotype alterations in colorectal cancer identifies punctuated and gradual diversification patterns

Central to tumor evolution is the generation of genetic diversity. However, the extent and patterns by which de novo karyotype alterations emerge and propagate within human tumors are not well understood, especially at single-cell resolution. Here, we present 3D Live-Seq—a protocol that integrates live-cell imaging of tumor organoid outgrowth and whole-genome sequencing of each imaged cell to reconstruct evolving tumor cell karyotypes across consecutive cell generations. Using patient-derived colorectal cancer organoids and fresh tumor biopsies, we demonstrate that karyotype alterations of varying complexity are prevalent and can arise within a few cell generations. Sub-chromosomal acentric fragments were prone to replication and collective missegregation across consecutive cell divisions. In contrast, gross genome-wide karyotype alterations were generated in a single erroneous cell division, providing support that aneuploid tumor genomes can evolve via punctuated evolution. Mapping the temporal dynamics and patterns of karyotype diversification in cancer enables reconstructions of evolutionary paths to malignant fitness.
CancerNature.com

Clinical stage drugs targeting inhibitor of apoptosis proteins purge episomal Hepatitis B viral genome in preclinical models

A major unmet clinical need is a therapeutic capable of removing hepatitis B virus (HBV) genome from the liver of infected individuals to reduce their risk of developing liver cancer. A strategy to deliver such a therapy could utilize the ability to target and promote apoptosis of infected hepatocytes. Presently there is no clinically relevant strategy that has been shown to effectively remove persistent episomal covalently closed circular HBV DNA (cccDNA) from the nucleus of hepatocytes. We used linearized single genome length HBV DNA of various genotypes to establish a cccDNA-like reservoir in immunocompetent mice and showed that clinical-stage orally administered drugs that antagonize the function of cellular inhibitor of apoptosis proteins can eliminate HBV replication and episomal HBV genome in the liver. Primary human liver organoid models were used to confirm the clinical relevance of these results. This study underscores a clinically tenable strategy for the potential elimination of chronic HBV reservoirs in patients.
CancerGenomeWeb

Genome Biology Papers on Gastric Cancer Epimutations, BUTTERFLY, GUNC Tool

While exploring mechanisms behind the CpG island methylator phenotype (CIMP) in gastric cancer, researchers from Duke-NUS Medical School, the National University of Singapore, and elsewhere describe related recurrent epigenetic mutations, or "epimutations," targeting the beta-synthase (CBS) enzyme. The team started by doing methylation sequencing, MeDIP, RNA sequencing, and mass spec-based proteomic profiling in more than a dozen gastric cancer cell lines, uncovering CIMP-related epigenetic silencing of CBS and other features that were subsequently assessed with similar analyses on 50 additional gastric cancer cell lines and 467 primary gastric cancer samples. Some of the same DNA methylation shifts turned up when the authors removed the CBS-coding gene from normal gastric epithelial cells, while mouse models with lower-than-usual CBS levels showed immune-related expression changes in stomach tissue. "Reflecting its metabolic role as a gatekeeper interlinking the methionine and homocysteine cycles, CBS loss in vitro causes reductions in the anti-inflammatory gasotransmitter hydrogen sulfide (H2S), with concomitant increase in NF-[kappa B] activity," they report, noting that the results point to "H2S donors as a potential new therapy for CBS-silenced lesions."
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Clonal hematopoiesis and its emerging effects on cellular therapies

The accumulation of somatic mutations in hematopoietic stem cells during aging, leading to clonal expansion, is linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular mortality and hematologic malignancies. Clinically, clonal hematopoiesis is associated with a pro-inflammatory phenotype of hematopoietic cells and their progeny, inflammatory conditions and a poor outcome for patients with hematologic neoplasms and solid tumors. Here, we review the relevance and complications of clonal hematopoiesis for the treatment of hematologic malignancies with cell therapeutic approaches. In autologous and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation native hematopoietic and immune effector cells of clonal origin are transferred, which may affect outcome of the procedure. In chimeric antigen receptor modified T-cell therapy, the effectiveness may be altered by preexisting somatic mutations in genetically modified effector cells or by unmodified bystander cells harboring clonal hematopoiesis. Registry studies and carefully designed prospective trials will be required to assess the relative roles of donor- and recipient-derived individual clonal events for autologous and allogeneic cell therapies and to incorporate novel insights into therapeutic strategies.
ScienceNature.com

Highly efficient gene editing and single cell analysis of hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells from X-linked sideroblastic anemia patients

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 248 (2021) Cite this article. X-linked sideroblastic anemia (XLSA), which is the most common genetic form of congenital sideroblastic anemia, is typically characterized by reduced heme synthesis and the presence of bone marrow (BM) ring sideroblasts containing pathologic iron deposits in the mitochondria.1 Notably, most of the reported XLSA male cases are caused by mutations in the gene encoding 5-aminolevulinate synthase 2 (ALAS2). Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) transplantation is the only effective treatment to cure XLSA, but with limitations including the uncertain availability of suitable donors and transplantation-associated mortality and morbidity such as graft-versus-host disease and immune rejection. Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats-associated protein-9 nuclease (CRISPR/Cas9) technology, has shown tremendous potential for the clinical treatment of inherited diseases through transplantation of genetically modified HSCs.2 Here, we developed an efficient gene-editing platform to repair pathogenic mutations in the ALAS2 gene in CD34+ hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from XLSA patients, providing the groundwork for a potential therapy for XLSA (Supplemental Fig. S1).
ScienceNature.com

A ‘dynamic adder model’ for cell size homeostasis in Dictyostelium cells

After a cell divides into two daughter cells, the total cell surface area of the daughter cells should increase to the original size to maintain cell size homeostasis in a single cell cycle. Previously, three models have been proposed to explain the regulation of cell size homeostasis: sizer, timer, and adder models. Here, we precisely measured the total cell surface area of Dictyostelium cells in a whole cell cycle by using the agar-overlay method, which eliminated the influence of surface membrane reservoirs, such as microvilli and membrane wrinkles. The total cell surface area exponentially increased during interphase, slightly decreased at metaphase, and then increased by approximately 20% during cytokinesis. From the analysis of the added surface area, we concluded that the cell size was regulated by the adder or near-adder model in interphase. This adder model is not caused by a simple cell membrane addition, but is more dynamic due to the rapid cell membrane turnover. We propose a ‘dynamic adder model’ to explain cell size homeostasis in interphase.
ScienceNature.com

Whole-exome imputation within UK Biobank powers rare coding variant association and fine-mapping analyses

Exome association studies to date have generally been underpowered to systematically evaluate the phenotypic impact of very rare coding variants. We leveraged extensive haplotype sharing between 49,960 exome-sequenced UK Biobank participants and the remainder of the cohort (total n ≈ 500,000) to impute exome-wide variants with accuracy R2 > 0.5 down to minor allele frequency (MAF) ~0.00005. Association and fine-mapping analyses of 54 quantitative traits identified 1,189 significant associations (P < 5 × 10−8) involving 675 distinct rare protein-altering variants (MAF < 0.01) that passed stringent filters for likely causality. Across all traits, 49% of associations (578/1,189) occurred in genes with two or more hits; follow-up analyses of these genes identified allelic series containing up to 45 distinct ‘likely-causal’ variants. Our results demonstrate the utility of within-cohort imputation in population-scale genome-wide association studies, provide a catalog of likely-causal, large-effect coding variant associations and foreshadow the insights that will be revealed as genetic biobank studies continue to grow.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Effects of stem cells from inducible brown adipose tissue on diet-induced obesity in mice

Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ASCs) are a promising option for the treatment of obesity and its metabolic co-morbidities. Despite the recent identification of brown adipose tissue (BAT) as a potential target in the management of obesity, the use of ASCs isolated from BAT as a therapy for patients with obesity has not yet been explored. Metabolic activation of BAT has been shown to have not only thermogenic effects, but it also triggers the secretion of factors that confer protection against obesity. Herein, we isolated and characterized ASCs from the visceral adipose tissue surrounding a pheochromocytoma (IB-hASCs), a model of inducible BAT in humans. We then compared the anti-obesity properties of IB-hASCs and human ASCs isolated from visceral white adipose tissue (W-hASCs) in a murine model of diet-induced obesity. We found that both ASC therapies mitigated the metabolic abnormalities of obesity to a similar extent, including reducing weight gain and improving glucose tolerance. However, infusion of IB-hASCs was superior to W-hASCs in suppressing lipogenic and inflammatory markers, as well as preserving insulin secretion. Our findings provide evidence for the metabolic benefits of visceral ASC infusion and support further studies on IB-hASCs as a therapeutic option for obesity-related comorbidities.
CancerNature.com

CCM3 is a gatekeeper in focal adhesions regulating mechanotransduction and YAP/TAZ signalling

The YAP/TAZ transcriptional programme is not only a well-established driver of cancer progression and metastasis but also an important stimulator of tissue regeneration. Here we identified Cerebral cavernous malformations 3 (CCM3) as a regulator of mechanical cue-driven YAP/TAZ signalling, controlling both tumour progression and stem cell differentiation. We demonstrate that CCM3 localizes to focal adhesion sites in cancer-associated fibroblasts, where it regulates mechanotransduction and YAP/TAZ activation. Mechanistically, CCM3 and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) mutually compete for binding to paxillin to fine-tune FAK/Src/paxillin-driven mechanotransduction and YAP/TAZ activation. In mouse models of breast cancer, specific loss of CCM3 in cancer-associated fibroblasts leads to exacerbated tissue remodelling and force transmission to the matrix, resulting in reciprocal YAP/TAZ activation in the neighbouring tumour cells and dissemination of metastasis to distant organs. Similarly, CCM3 regulates the differentiation of mesenchymal stromal/stem cells. In conclusion, CCM3 is a gatekeeper in focal adhesions that controls mechanotransduction and YAP/TAZ signalling.
ScienceNature.com

Structural basis of ethnic-specific variants of PAX4 associated with type 2 diabetes

Recently, we conducted genome-wide association studies of type 2 diabetes (T2D) in a Japanese population, which identified 20 novel T2D loci that were not associated with T2D in Europeans. Moreover, nine novel missense risk variants, such as those of PAX4, were not rare in the Japanese population, but rare in Europeans. We report in silico structural analysis of ethnic-specific variants of PAX4, which suggests the pathogenic effect of these variants.
CancerNature.com

Chemotherapy induces canalization of cell state in childhood B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Comparison of intratumor genetic heterogeneity in cancer at diagnosis and relapse suggests that chemotherapy induces bottleneck selection of subclonal genotypes. However, evolutionary events subsequent to chemotherapy could also explain changes in clonal dominance seen at relapse. We therefore investigated the mechanisms of selection in childhood B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (BCP-ALL) during induction chemotherapy where maximal cytoreduction occurs. To distinguish stochastic versus deterministic events, individual leukemias were transplanted into multiple xenografts and chemotherapy administered. Analyses of the immediate post-treatment leukemic residuum at single-cell resolution revealed that chemotherapy has little impact on genetic heterogeneity. Rather, it acts on extensive, previously unappreciated, transcriptional and epigenetic heterogeneity in BCP-ALL, dramatically reducing the spectrum of cell states represented, leaving a genetically polyclonal but phenotypically uniform population, with hallmark signatures relating to developmental stage, cell cycle and metabolism. Hence, canalization of the cell state accounts for a significant component of bottleneck selection during induction chemotherapy.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Are early clinical manifestations of spasticity associated with long-term functional outcome following spinal cord injury? A retrospective study

Retrospective study of a prospective cohort of patients with traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI). Determine the relationship between the occurrence of early spasticity, defined as the development of signs and/or symptoms of spasticity during the hospitalization in traumatology, and the functional outcome 6–12 months following a SCI. Secondly, to determine the specific impact of early clonus, velocity-dependent hypertonia and/or muscle spasms on the functional outcome at the same timepoint.
ScienceNature.com

Efficient and precise generation of Tay–Sachs disease model in rabbit by prime editing system

Tay–Sachs disease (TSD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder due to an autosomal recessively inherited deficiency of β-hexosaminidase A (HexA)1. The four-bases (TATC) insertion in exon 11 of the HEXA (HEXA ins TATC) accounts for 80% of Tay–Sachs disease from the Ashkenazi Jewish population2. However, no typical clinical phenotypes, such as neurological abnormalities, the restricted pattern of distribution of GM2-ganglioside and membranous cytoplasmic bodies in the brain, were observed in HEXA−/− mouse models, due to the difference in the ganglioside degradation pathways in mice and human3. Thus, it is desired to generate an ideal animal model to accurately mimic HEXA ins TATC in TSD patients. CRISPR–Cas9 system-mediated HDR4 has been used to generate the mutation of HEXA ins TATC, however, low efficiency and high indels impede its application.
CancerNature.com

Integration of genome-level data to allow identification of subtype-specific vulnerability genes as novel therapeutic targets

The identification of cancer-specific vulnerability genes is one of the most promising approaches for developing more effective and less toxic cancer treatments. Cancer genomes exhibit thousands of changes in DNA methylation and gene expression, with the vast majority likely to be passenger changes. We hypothesised that, through integration of genome-wide DNA methylation/expression data, we could exploit this inherent variability to identify cancer subtype-specific vulnerability genes that would represent novel therapeutic targets that could allow cancer-specific cell killing. We developed a bioinformatics pipeline integrating genome-wide DNA methylation/gene expression data to identify candidate subtype-specific vulnerability partner genes for the genetic drivers of individual genetic/molecular subtypes. Using acute lymphoblastic leukaemia as an initial model, 21 candidate subtype-specific vulnerability genes were identified across the five common genetic subtypes, with at least one per subtype. To confirm the approach was applicable across cancer types, we also assessed medulloblastoma, identifying 15 candidate subtype-specific vulnerability genes across three of four established subtypes. Almost all identified genes had not previously been implicated in these diseases. Functional analysis of seven candidate subtype-specific vulnerability genes across the two tumour types confirmed that siRNA-mediated knockdown induced significant inhibition of proliferation/induction of apoptosis, which was specific to the cancer subtype in which the gene was predicted to be specifically lethal. Thus, we present a novel approach that integrates genome-wide DNA methylation/expression data to identify cancer subtype-specific vulnerability genes as novel therapeutic targets. We demonstrate this approach is applicable to multiple cancer types and identifies true functional subtype-specific vulnerability genes with high efficiency.
CancerNature.com

Clinical likelihood ratios and balanced accuracy for 44 in silico tools against multiple large-scale functional assays of cancer susceptibility genes

Where multiple in silico tools are concordant, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics/Association for Molecular Pathology (ACMG/AMP) framework affords supporting evidence toward pathogenicity or benignity, equivalent to a likelihood ratio of ~2. However, limited availability of “clinical truth sets” and prior use in tool training limits their utility for evaluation of tool performance.
ScienceNature.com

Lure-and-kill macrophage nanoparticles alleviate the severity of experimental acute pancreatitis

Acute pancreatitis is a disease associated with suffering and high lethality. Although the disease mechanism is unclear, phospholipase A2 (PLA2) produced by pancreatic acinar cells is a known pathogenic trigger. Here, we show macrophage membrane-coated nanoparticles with a built-in ‘lure and kill’ mechanism (denoted ‘MΦ-NP(L&K)’) for the treatment of acute pancreatitis. MΦ-NP(L&K) are made with polymeric cores wrapped with natural macrophage membrane doped with melittin and MJ-33. The membrane incorporated melittin and MJ-33 function as a PLA2 attractant and a PLA2 inhibitor, respectively. These molecules, together with membrane lipids, work synergistically to lure and kill PLA2 enzymes. These nanoparticles can neutralize PLA2 activity in the sera of mice and human patients with acute pancreatitis in a dose-dependent manner and suppress PLA2-induced inflammatory response accordingly. In mouse models of both mild and severe acute pancreatitis, MΦ-NP(L&K) confer effective protection against disease-associated inflammation, tissue damage and lethality. Overall, this biomimetic nanotherapeutic strategy offers an anti-PLA2 treatment option that might be applicable to a wide range of PLA2-mediated inflammatory disorders.
CancerNature.com

Differences among [F]FDG PET-derived parameters in lung cancer produced by three software packages

Investigation of differences in derived [18F]FDG PET metabolic and volumetric parameters among three different software programs in lung cancer. A retrospective analysis was performed on a group of 98 lung cancer patients who underwent a baseline [18F]FDG PET/CT study. To assess appropriate delineation methods, the NEMA phantom study was first performed using the following software: Philips EBW (Extended Brilliance Workstation), MIM Software and Rover. Based on this study, the best cut-off methods (dependent on tumour size) were selected, extracted and applied for lung cancer delineation. Several semiquantitative [18F]FDG parameters (SUVmax, SUVmean, TLG and MTV) were assessed and compared among the three software programs. The parameters were assessed based on body weight (BW), lean body mass (LBM) and Bq/mL. Statistically significant differences were found in SUVmean (LBM) between MIM Software and Rover (4.62 ± 2.15 vs 4.84 ± 1.20; p < 0.005), in SUVmean (Bq/mL) between Rover and Philips EBW (21,852.30 ± 21,821.23 vs 19,274.81 ± 13,340.28; p < 0.005) and Rover and MIM Software (21,852.30 ± 21,821.23 vs 19,399.40 ± 10,051.30; p < 0.005), and in MTV between MIM Software and Philips EBW (19.87 ± 25.83 vs 78.82 ± 228.00; p = 0.0489). This study showed statistically significant differences in the estimation of semiquantitative parameters using three independent image analysis tools. These findings are important for performing further diagnostic and treatment procedures in lung cancer patients.
CancerNature.com

The genomic architectures of tumour-adjacent tissues, plasma and saliva reveal evolutionary underpinnings of relapse in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is characterised by a dismal prognosis; nonetheless, limited studies have unveiled the mechanisms underlying HNSCC relapse. Next-generation sequencing was performed to identify the somatic mutations in 188 matched samples, including primary tumours, tumour-adjacent tissues (TATs), pre- and post-operative plasma, saliva and peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) from 27 patients. The evolutionary relationship between TATs and tumours were analysed. The dynamic changes of tumour- and TAT-specific mutations in liquid biopsies were monitored together with survival analysis.

