Warwick Township - fraud
NLCRPD Patrol District: L86 SECTOR 12 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Reporting party advised that she was notified by her employer’s human resource manager that she had filed for unemployment. Reporting party indicated she never had filed for unemployment. Appropriate PA DOL&I fraud forms were completed on their website. NLCRPD provided the reporting party the police report number for the incident for her records and advised him to monitor her accounts.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com