FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo restaurant has closed. Cajun Cafe was a popular southside dining destination for two decades. Owners Mary and Gary Gilbertson announced the closure saying they are retiring from the restaurant business. Gary Gilbertson told “It Takes 2” on KFGO that it has become increasingly difficult to find employees. He said the past year was a huge success. The Gilbertson’s own the building, which is for sale.