Decumulation in an evolving interest-rate environment

By Philip E. Caminiti
InvestmentNews
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor both clients and advisers, the decumulation phase of retirement can be one of the most challenging to plan for — not to mention navigate in real time. Individuals face unique risks once they reach retirement, and even the most affluent retirees are often reluctant to spend down their assets. In fact, research shows that few retirees are systematically drawing down their retirement portfolios to supplement spending. Only 22% of retirees plan to spend down their financial assets, whereas 32% plan on maintaining their assets by withdrawing only earnings. Some even continue to save in retirement.

www.investmentnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Stocks And Bonds#Asset Allocation#Retirement Plan#Treasury
