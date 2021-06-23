Cancel
Microsoft becomes second U.S. firm to pass $2 trillion market cap

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe technology giant is now the second publicly traded U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion market valuation. Apple reached its own $2 trillion market cap back in August 2020. Despite hitting $2 trillion in intraday trading on Tuesday, Microsoft's valuation was about $300 million shy of the high-water mark by the time markets closed. Its share price is currently sitting at $265.51 as of 5:23 p.m. Eastern time.

