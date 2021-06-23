Violin Master Class with Giora Schmidt - Starling-DeLay 2021

Was there one piece of music which inspired you to learn the violin ? How long did it take you to get to that level and did you still want to play that music once you did ?. July 3, 2021, 8:37 AM · Our middle school band teacher was also a violinist and local violin teacher. He was not a virtuoso by any description, but he was a nice guy and meant well. He used to go to the elementary schools and play a demonstration of the violin -- usually a simple piece like "Hearts and Flowers." And then he'd ask for a show of hands from any child who would like to learn to play the violin, and many hands would be raised. From this exercise he would score a few students a year typically. Nowadays that would be impossible because one would say he had unfair access as an employee of the school system, but the fact is that he was pretty much the only violin teacher in town. My parents had to drive 25 minutes back and forth to my lesson four suburbs away -- that was considered a long drive in those days. I wish they had looked for a Suzuki teacher with a group class. I would have done much better, I believe. But my guess is that Suzuki teachers were few and far-between in suburban Detroit in 1970.