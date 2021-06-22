County Market Assists With Greene County Food Distribution Issues, Makes Trial Run

KAMPSVILLE - Newly elected Kampsville Mayor Wade Gibson is a politician who truly has the community at the heart of his mission in office. This is Gibson's second stint in the mayor's seat. In the early 1990s, at the age of 25, he became the youngest mayor in Illinois after initially being appointed due to the death of an incumbent. He is also a well-known Alton-Godfrey hairdresser. Recently, Gibson has been using his handyman skills to rebuild the Kampsville Campground, previously devastated Continue Reading