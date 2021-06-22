County Market Assists With Greene County Food Distribution Issues, Makes Trial Run
CARROLLTON - County Market, Girard, had a successful test run this past Friday with a few Greene County community members on a different method of food distribution. As many know, Carrollton and White Hall recently lost its Kroger Grocery stores, and Meehan’s in Greenfield is the lone grocer remaining. “Thank you to Girard County Market Store Director Jason James, Boyd Healthcare Services for the parking lot, and the City of Carrollton for making this happen,” said Molly Peters, Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com