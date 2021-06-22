Jack & Yaya

ONTARIO – Jack Harlan Sweet, 88, of Ontario passed away late Wednesday evening, June 23, 2021, at Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital. He was born Dec. 11, 1932, in Mount Vernon, to the late Kenneth Harley and Phyllis Hope (Workman) Sweet. Jack attended Mount Vernon schools and graduated with the Class of 1950. He was employed at the Telephone Service Company of Ohio in Mount Vernon from 1950-1952. Jack entered the U.S. Navy on January 7, 1952, and that is where he found his true calling. He served on various ships and at several stations for 23 years and 8 months, retiring on Sept. 1, 1975, with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He attended a multitude of training facilities including: Class A and B Interior Communications Electrician schools, Instructors Training School, Leadership School, U.S. Navy Nuclear Power Training School-where he was qualified as a Reactor Technician and Engineer Officer of the Watch at the DIG Prototype, U.S. Naval Academy Small Craft Facility, Shipyard Nuclear Representative, Aircraft Carrier Electrical Officer, Squadron Engineer for 26 ships, Destroyer Tender Repair Officer, Major Supply Ship Engineer Officer, U.S. Naval Air Forces Pacific Fleet shipboard Engineering Inspection and Training Officer and qualified as Engineering Officer of the Watch on an aircraft carrier propulsion plant. During his dedicated and illustrious Naval career, Jack was awarded four Navy Commendation Medals, one Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V, the Presidential Unit Citation, and campaign ribbons for both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.