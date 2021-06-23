Fed Committee Members Have Brought A Sense Of Calm To Markets This Week
E-mini S&P 500 Futures (September): Settled at 4236.25, up 22.50. E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures (September): Settled at 14,258.25, up 128.25. U.S. benchmarks have continued their rebound from last week’s healthy pullback. After a quiet overnight session, the S&P is staring down the barrel at its 4258.25 all-time high, only 0.25% away. However, the Nasdaq has already set a fresh record for the second straight session.www.futuresmag.com