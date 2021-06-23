Offerings from the 2021 Kids Summer Learning Program

Lego Construction, taught by Mr. Jay Duddy of Berkley Middle School, the weeks of July 6-9, July 12-16, and August 2-6. This class is intended for students who have some experience building with Lego bricks and who enjoy the challenge to make what they see on the box or use their imagination and create something new. Builders will take on the challenges of building unique vehicles, experimental structures, and awesome Lego models all while building valuable skills such as teamwork, problem-solving skills, and dexterity.For registration information, email aguiarw@sbregional.org or comfreyb@sbregional.org.