Runner Takes on the Weight of Fallen Officers

Kelley D’Agrosa runs. She runs with weights on for fallen police officers. She is our KXL Everyday Hero this week. Kelley also raises money for the 10K Ralph Painter Memorial Fund. Ralph Painter was the police chief in Rainier, Washington who was shot and killed in the line of duty. His brother Alan started organizing the run right after the chief’s death, and Kelley is a former Portland cop. She was also a Portland Park Ranger and she and another ranger were attacked by a man with a six inch knife during a routine patrol of Forest Park in 2011.