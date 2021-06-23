Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Runner Takes on the Weight of Fallen Officers

KXL
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelley D’Agrosa runs. She runs with weights on for fallen police officers. She is our KXL Everyday Hero this week. Kelley also raises money for the 10K Ralph Painter Memorial Fund. Ralph Painter was the police chief in Rainier, Washington who was shot and killed in the line of duty. His brother Alan started organizing the run right after the chief’s death, and Kelley is a former Portland cop. She was also a Portland Park Ranger and she and another ranger were attacked by a man with a six inch knife during a routine patrol of Forest Park in 2011.

www.kxl.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Rainier, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Park#Kxl Everyday Hero#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican's criminal tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy See...