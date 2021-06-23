Former University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine's professor named as Winship Cancer Institute executive director

Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University/Facebook

ATLANTA, GA — An internationally renowned thoracic oncologist and physician-scientist, Suresh S. Ramalingam, MD, has been appointed executive director of the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. He will start his new post on July 1.

Upon the appointment, Ramalingam said, “I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me to lead Winship. With its exceptional researchers, physicians, nurses, and staff, Winship is well-positioned to make seminal contributions to improving the lives of cancer patients everywhere. Together, we will continue to build Winship’s eminence as a destination cancer center, and we will remain steadfast in our dedication to accelerating cures and inspiring hope.”

The executive vice president for health affairs at Emory, executive director of Woodruff Health Sciences Center, and CEO and chair of the board Emory Healthcare Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, commented on the appointment, “Dr. Ramalingam is the ideal person to lead Winship into the future of cancer research and care. He has been instrumental to our success in seamlessly blending Winship’s three missions: research, clinical, and education.”

“His collaborative experience and skills will be critical as we enter new frontiers in the world of cancer that will revolutionize the way we treat those who are diagnosed with this deadly disease,” Lewin continued.

Similarly, Emory President Gregory L. Fenves spoke highly of Ramalingam, saying, “I have been impressed with all I have learned about Winship Cancer Institute during my first year at Emory. It is poised to grow in stature and impact and Dr. Ramalingam has the experience, vision, and expertise to cultivate breakthroughs in research and clinical care as we open this exciting new chapter.”

Ramalingam was chosen after a national search led by Lewin with the support of key leaders in Emory. The search yielded an impressive array of candidates from across the country, including outstanding external and internal candidates.

Since 2016, Ramalingam has served as the deputy director of Winship. He leads a transformational moment for Winship, Georgia’s only NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center. As executive director, Ramalingam will continue to lead efforts to expand local access to cancer research and care at Emory Healthcare’s six hospitals across metro Atlanta, Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta VA Medical Center, and Aflac Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Health Care. Atlanta child.

In addition to his Winship duties, Ramalingam serves as assistant dean for cancer research at Emory University School of Medicine. He is also a professor of hematology and medical oncology, director of the Division of Medical Oncology the Roberto C. Goizueta Distinguished Chair for Cancer Research.

Prior to arriving at Winship in 2007, Ramalingam became an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Wayne State University.

