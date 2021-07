The UK government issued a press release detailing how great everything will be when the shared rural network is finished. That won’t be until the end of 2025 at the earliest, however, so the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) feels the need to bang on about it every now and then, presumably to prevent people thinking it can’t be bothered anymore. Accordingly there was no actual news, just a reiteration of how great everything’s going to be in a few years.