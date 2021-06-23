AAA: More than 47m. Americans to celebrate with an Independence Day getaway

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA, – With travel returning, leading home-based travel agencies Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. partnered with GOGO Vacations to host both organization’s first in-person event since March 2020. Members of the travel agency’s leadership team met with their network’s Advisory Council, a coalition of travel advisors who serve as liaisons for the entire network, providing advice and guidance on matters relating to operational procedures, systems analysis, marketing and more. The meeting, which was held at LIVE Aqua in Cancun, provided everyone with firsthand knowledge of the safety protocols in an airport, at a resort and in a destination, as well as the opportunity to brainstorm ideas and strategies for the return of cruising and travel.