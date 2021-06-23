Cancel
AAA: More than 47m. Americans to celebrate with an Independence Day getaway

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, FLA. - More than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies this Independence Day (July 1–5), as travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, this will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. Overall, just 2.5% fewer Americans are expected to travel this year compared to Independence Day in 2019. This represents an increase of nearly 40% compared to last year, when total travel fell to 34.2 million.

