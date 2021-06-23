Denmark reopens for cruises
From June 26th, cruise guests are allowed to go ashore in Denmark. The Danish Authorities require that guests have been vaccinated with an EMA accepted vaccine. As Denmark reopens the borders further for tourism, there is now finally also good news about cruise tourism in the country. Danish authorities have decided that from June 26th, vaccinated cruise guests are allowed to go ashore in Denmark without any further restrictions. The requirement from the Danish authorities is that all cruise guests onboard have been vaccinated with an EMA approved vaccine.www.traveldailynews.com